Police investigating alleged stalking incident

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Wildwood Park is a popular spot for people and families to go for a walk, but for one woman and her friend, the peaceful park turned into what they felt was an unsafe place.
Authorities say the woman's stroll through the park turned into a scary situation after she said she was being followed, so what should you do if you're in a similar situation?
Marshfield Police Chief Jody Guerink said, "Try not to be complacent, be in the moment. Don't be buried in your phone or looking at your watch, make sure that you're aware of your surroundings. If you feel that you're potentially in a dangerous situation, call us."
Guerink said that walking with a friend will help both of you, and the police. He said, "It's a lot harder if someone is going to target an individual, if there's more than one individual. Also it gives us more resources, we have more eyes for witnesses, the possibility of another cell phone."
Guerink said that it was an isolated incident, and that the public is not in any danger. He also said that people should not be discouraged from going to the park.