Police K-9 handlers may have more leeway in keeping retired K-9's

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau police could soon have more leeway in allowing retired K-9 officers to stay with their handlers.
During a hearing, the Public Health and Safety Committee voted to relax rules on how many dogs are allowed in a home, specifically for police officers.
At this time, K-9 handlers have to pay a fee if they have more than two dogs.
This also goes for retired police dogs.
"They're asking for us to create an enabling provision in the animal ordinance that would waive the pet permit requirement for law enforcement officers who are keeping the city's animals," said Lisa Rasmussen of the city council.
The initial vote was unanimous, but city council will have a vote later this month which would drop the fee and allow retired police K-9's to be exempt from the ordinance.