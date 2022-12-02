 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT...

Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just
behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves
east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin.
Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across
central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night.
Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists
are urged to use caution if traveling tonight.  Lesser amounts
will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight
and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could
make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through
Saturday morning.

Police Lights of Christmas returns for 2022

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Police Lights of Christmas program is back here at Portage County Sheriff's Department. They're just one of 55 department across the state planning to give out goodie bags and gifts to those in need.

The program is put on by Q90 FM in Green Bay and all 55 departments gathered a total of $165,000. Stevens Point raised about $9,000  themselves to give out to people they think need it. 

"We try to encourage our officers to hand these out to people they may encounter while they're out on calls, or people they see along the street, or anybody that they run into that they think may be in need of these bags or gift cards," said Lt. Joe Johnson of the Stevens Point Police Department. 

Stevens Point has already used some of that money to help pay for maintenance on someone's car.

They'll continue to give out these goodie bags and gifts throughout the month of December. 

