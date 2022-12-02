Police Lights of Christmas returns for 2022

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Police Lights of Christmas program is back here at Portage County Sheriff's Department. They're just one of 55 department across the state planning to give out goodie bags and gifts to those in need.
The program is put on by Q90 FM in Green Bay and all 55 departments gathered a total of $165,000. Stevens Point raised about $9,000 themselves to give out to people they think need it.
"We try to encourage our officers to hand these out to people they may encounter while they're out on calls, or people they see along the street, or anybody that they run into that they think may be in need of these bags or gift cards," said Lt. Joe Johnson of the Stevens Point Police Department.
Stevens Point has already used some of that money to help pay for maintenance on someone's car.
They'll continue to give out these goodie bags and gifts throughout the month of December.