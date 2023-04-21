Police looking for fresh leads in search for Tara Sullivan

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Authorities are looking for new information as the whereabouts of Tara Jane Sullivan is still unknown and searches have led to little to go upon according to a release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
A missing person announcement for Tara Sullivan, 47, was made Wednesday and numerous ground searches have been completed without significant developments, according to the release. Law enforcement and rescue professionals searched the area where her phone and vehicle were found.
“We are grateful for the community’s concern and support,” shared Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. “We appreciate everyone that has called our office with a tip or helped us get the word out about Tara’s disappearance. We are confident someone saw something or knows something that will help us find Tara. We all want to see her come home safely.”
The release also said:
As the efforts to locate Sullivan continue, authorities will continue to follow up on any and all tips received while also processing evidence such as her cellphone and vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage anyone that knows Tara well, or has had contact with her in the past two weeks to call 715-261-1200, option 5, to speak with an investigator.
“We know that Tara has some connections in the Fox Valley area and it’s possible she has left both Marathon and Shawano counties,” added Severson. “We are considering all options at this point.”
Sullivan is described as 5’ 7” tall, 128 pounds, and has green eyes.
If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Everest-Metro Police Department and the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office. Future developments in this case will be posted to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.