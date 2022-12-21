Police: Man facing attempted intentional homicide charges in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) – A 20-year-old Stevens Point man is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, after two people were injured earlier this week.
In a news release, Stevens Point police say Elier Bravo De Leon was involved in an incident in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tueday, Dec. 20. Two people were injured, a 7-year-old girl and 32-year-old woman, but police would not specify their injuries. They were taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield and are in stable condition.
In addition to the attempted homicide charges, De Leon is also facing two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mayhem and one count of burglary. He’s being held at the Portage County Jail until his initial appearance in court later today.