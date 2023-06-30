Police managing weekend full of events

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) The city of Stevens Point was a popular travel destination for Fourth of July Weekend, with people flocking to SentryWorld to see the U.S. Senior Open.
The city also hosted Riverfront Rendezvous, as well as a variety of travelers hitting the road for the Fourth of July, but despite the challenges, the Stevens Point Police Department says they're ready for anything.
Assistant Chief Dana Williams said, "All of our officers are hands on deck for this entire week between the different events going on in the community, and so we are able to cover all events and we are fully staffed."
Williams said that when it comes to having multiple events at once, the secret is planning ahead. Another concern was the increase in traffic slowing things down for drivers across the city, but Williams said they were prepared to manage traffic patterns.
Williams said, "Our officers are aware of that, and we're all prepared for an increase in traffic through the city." So whether you're enjoying the Riverfront Rendezvous, or the U.S. Senior Open, the department has you covered.