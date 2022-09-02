Police: No citations or arrests in fatal Wausau bicycle crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department is continuing to investigate a crash that killed a 12-year-old bicyclist Thursday in Wausau.
In a new release, police said no citations have been issued, and no arrests have been made.
According to police:
The bicyclist, a Wausau resident, was riding downhill on the sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. At the same time, a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident was traveling north on 10th Street.
While the vehicle was in the intersection of Forest and 10th streets, the child on the bicycle also went into the intersection, hitting the vehicle.
The child was taken to Aspirus Wausau hospital and died from their injuries.
Police said there are stop signs at the intersection, controlling for east- and westbound traffic. Traffic on 10th Street has the right of way.
The crash remains under investigation, and no names have been released.