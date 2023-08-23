Police officers jump into action during Plover apartment fire

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — It was early Sunday morning when neighbors woke up to a fire alarm and saw smoke pouring out of a Plover apartment.
When they did not see the family come out, they feared the worst and two police officers jumped into action.
First on the scene Sunday morning, Plover police officers Helm and Jolin found all doors locked trying to get ahold of the family inside.
Time was of the essence and they had to kick the door in.
The cause? A pot with oil that was left on a running stove burner overnight.
The family inside was sleeping through the alarm, but the shouting was enough to get them out of bed and they rushed to safety.
A neighbor was relieved everyone was okay.
"It's just crazy that something like this could happen," Brittany Martin said. "It just makes you want to take the extra precautions. I have kids so I understand. I understand to the fullest."
Plover's Police Chief Ryan Fox said he could not be prouder of his officers' actions.
"In my opinion they performed flawlessly," Fox said. "They performed as they should. Every indication was that there was an active fire in the house and they put their lives on the line to enter the home and to wake up and rescue the people inside."
Thankfully, the damage was the only lasting impact.
There was not much in the way of smoke damage and the door has since been repaired.
"Thank God for law enforcement ... for them doing their job," Martin said.