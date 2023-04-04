Police provide update on missing Wausau man with memory loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A missing Wausau man - Michael Lee Hanson - went missing on March 26, but there are some updates regarding his whereabouts.
Wausau Police Department posted on Facebook they received numerous tips from the community and were able to confirm via video Hanson purchased a bus ticket and took a bus to another city.
The post also stated they were still trying to get in touch with Hanson and have reached out to local law enforcement in the city he traveled to in hopes of connecting him with Wausau PD.
Hanson was reported missing last week after family last saw him March 26. After he did not return home by Monday, his brother Timothy went to Wausau PD to report him as missing.
His family says they're concerned for a multitude of reasons, among them being Michael's short-term memory loss, and other health issues such as bad knees.