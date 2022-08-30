Police reminding Merrill parents of road construction

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ahead of the first day of school Thursday, the Merrill Police Department has construction updates for middle school parents.
Road construction on E. 3rd St and Parkway Drive has been delayed, which is causing parents at Prairie River Middle School to plan ahead.
Police say for the first week and a half of school, parents will not be able to use the road for dropping off or picking up their kids. Instead, they are encouraged to use nearby side streets and have kids walk to and from the vehicle to school.
Parents should avoid pulling up in front of the school or other doors to park and take pictures to help prevent traffic congestion.
The TB Scott Free Library next to the middle school has offered its lot for additional parking, but space is limited and parents are only allowed to park in allotted spaces to avoid blocking other cars in or backing up traffic on State Highway 64.