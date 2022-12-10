 Skip to main content
...LIGHT WINTRY PRECIP COULD MAKE FOR SLIPPERY ROADS OVER NORTHERN
WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...

A slow moving area of low pressure will continue to bring light
snow to parts of central, north-central, and northeast Wisconsin
this evening. Freezing drizzle may mix with the snow at times.
The light precipitation should end between 9 pm and midnight at
most locations.

While additional snow accumulations will be generally less than
a half inch, roads and sidewalks could be slippery this evening,
so travel with care.

Police Respond to Car Crash In Waupaca

Over the weekend, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a

911 call of one vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W.

The investigation indicated that a southbound vehicle lost control, entered the west ditch and rolled. The vehicle's sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining life-threating injuries and was subsequently transported by ThedaStar.

The crash remains under investigation. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and Outagamie County Sheriff Department.

Names are not being released at this time.

