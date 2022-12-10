Police Respond to Car Crash In Waupaca

Over the weekend, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a
911 call of one vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Highway W.
The investigation indicated that a southbound vehicle lost control, entered the west ditch and rolled. The vehicle's sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining life-threating injuries and was subsequently transported by ThedaStar.
The crash remains under investigation. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and Outagamie County Sheriff Department.
Names are not being released at this time.