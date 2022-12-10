Police Respond to Car Crash In Waupaca

Weather Alert

...LIGHT WINTRY PRECIP COULD MAKE FOR SLIPPERY ROADS OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING... A slow moving area of low pressure will continue to bring light snow to parts of central, north-central, and northeast Wisconsin this evening. Freezing drizzle may mix with the snow at times. The light precipitation should end between 9 pm and midnight at most locations. While additional snow accumulations will be generally less than a half inch, roads and sidewalks could be slippery this evening, so travel with care.