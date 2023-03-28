Police respond to standoff in Merrill, nearby residents shelter-in-place

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — Police have closed off several roads around North State Street after confirming they are involved in a standoff at a Merrill home.
Lt. Grant Peterson with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed the scene was active and the Sheriff's Department is assisting Merrill Police, saying it was confined to a single home in the area.
Peterson also confirmed surrounding streets near the incident have been shut down, and anyone nearby already in their home is being asked to stay indoors.
This is a developing story. We will update this story when we have more information.