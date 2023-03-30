Police searching for missing Wausau man

Weather Alert

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY... .A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds of significant wintry precipitation. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches possible, except 4 to 9 inches in Marathon County. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&