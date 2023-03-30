Police searching for missing Wausau man

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for help finding a Wausau man who has been missing since Monday.
Michael Lee Hanson, 63, was last seen leaving his brother’s home in Wausau, according to his sister, Pamela Simmons.
She said he is in the early stages of dementia and has short-term memory issues.
In a Facebook post, Wausau Police Department said Hanson does not have access to a vehicle, and does not have a cell phone.
He was wearing a brown jacket and black pants when he was last seen, and is known to frequent bars and parks.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wausau Police Department at (715) 261-7800.