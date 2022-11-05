Police seek help finding missing Portage County woman

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) – The Stevens Point Police Department is searching for a woman they say could be in danger.
Cassidy Bemowski, 24, was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 4 at a home in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point.
She’s described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Bemowski is 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds.
She does not own a car or drive.
According to a release from police, she has lower cognition skills and is not considered able to care for herself.
Her caretaker and mother, Hope Bemowski, last heard from Cassidy via a telephone call they day she went missing. During that call, Cassidy informed her mother she would be traveling to Illinois with her boyfriend; however, Hope Bemowski told polcie Cassidy is not known to have a boyfriend; instead, she often meets people online while gaming.
Her mother told police Cassidy likely left without any money or identification, but did take her X-Box with her. Cassidy's phone is shut off, which is unusual, and her phone’s provider is unable to ping a location for the phone because it is a "pay-as-you-go" plan.
Her mother also told police Cassidy has left with unknown people in the past, only to return home months later.
Anyone with information about Cassidy is asked to call Stevens Point Police at (715) 346-1501 or send email to bbrooks@stevenspoint.com.