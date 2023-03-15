POLICE STANDOFF: Man arrested after police standoff with gunfire in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A 38-year-old man was arrested following a police standoff with gunfire on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. No one was injured in the incident.
On March 11 the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2200 block of Carriage Court in the City of Wisconsin Rapids. Officers say they made contact with a man through the open front door of the home.
During that time, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.
A 10-year Veteran Officer with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department fired their weapon in response.
According to the release, the male suspect went further inside the home and a standoff ensued for the next several hours. Law enforcement engaged in negotiations with the suspect who later surrendered without incident.
The male suspect is identified as 38 year-old Travis E. Drollinger of Wisconsin Rapids. Criminal charges have been referred to Wood County District Attorney's Office for the following charges:
- Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Abuse
- Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Endangering Safety by Intoxicated use of a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of Psilocybin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The Wood County Sheriff's Department, with assistance by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, is the primary agency in the ongoing investigation.
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was assisted by the Wood County Sherriff's Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Marshfield Police Department, Nekoosa Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division and Wood County Communications Center.