Police: Stolen debit card used to order Burger King, Dunkin via Door Dash in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police in Marshfield are investigating after receiving a report of a debit card being used to create a fake Door Dash account.
According to a police report, they were called to a home on the 2800 block of South Washington Avenue on Wednesday. That's where they spoke with a 36-year-old man who said someone used his 15-year-old daughter's debit card, ordering about $100 worth of food from Burger King, Little Caesars and Dunkin.
While the food was delivered to the home, the orders were gone before either he or his daughter returned to the house.
In the report, police said a neighbor is also associated with the Door Dash account, but is not thought to be involved. Instead, the man and his daughter think a co-worker at Festival Foods or a different neighbor is responsible.
They also said Door Dash has not been able to assist in locating who created the account and received the items.