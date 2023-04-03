Athens School District referendum passes easily, Stratford too

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... At 1055 PM, scattered thunderstorms were moving across central and northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across or move into central and northeast Wisconsin into early Wednesday morning. Some of the strongest storms will move into central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight. The thunderstorms were moving northeast at 55 mph. Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch or greater hail. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH