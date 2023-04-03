Athens School District referendum passes easily, Stratford too

(WAOW) — A much-needed school referendum for Athens School District passed easily on Spring Election night Tuesday.
In the Village of Athens, over 80% voted yes, after the previous referendum failed, and in Marathon County it was nearly 75% voting yes. Stratford School District also passed relatively easily with nearly 55% voting yes.
Athens School District now hopes to rebuild financial stability. Regardless there will be a reduction in staff, but the referendum offers Athens a brighter future for the prospects of the school.
Recently prior to the referendum, school consolidation was on the table in the near-future if the referendum was unsuccessful.
Stratford is in a similar situation in that budget cuts are happening regardless, but the referendum offers sustainability going forward.
Facing a near $1 million dollar deficit, the Stratford school district said it may have had to cut middle school sports all together, if their newest referendum failed to pass.
The referendum would increase taxes in Stratford to help balance the budget, the mill rate increase would be $30 dollars on a $100,000 dollar home in 2023.
The referendum will increase taxes in Stratford to help balance the budget, the mill rate increase would be $30 dollars on a $100,000 dollar home in 2023.