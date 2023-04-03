 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST
WISCONSIN INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

At 1055 PM, scattered thunderstorms were moving across central and
northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move
across or move into central and northeast Wisconsin into early
Wednesday morning. Some of the strongest storms will move into
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight. The
thunderstorms were moving northeast at 55 mph.

Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half
inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated
severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch or greater hail.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Athens School District referendum passes easily, Stratford too

  • Updated
  • 0
Athens high School

(WAOW) — A much-needed school referendum for Athens School District passed easily on Spring Election night Tuesday. 

In the Village of Athens, over 80% voted yes, after the previous referendum failed, and in Marathon County it was nearly 75% voting yes. Stratford School District also passed relatively easily with nearly 55% voting yes. 

Athens School District now hopes to rebuild financial stability. Regardless there will be a reduction in staff, but the referendum offers Athens a brighter future for the prospects of the school.

Recently prior to the referendum, school consolidation was on the table in the near-future if the referendum was unsuccessful. 

Stratford is in a similar situation in that budget cuts are happening regardless, but the referendum offers sustainability going forward. 

Facing a near $1 million dollar deficit, the Stratford school district said it may have had to cut middle school sports all together, if their newest referendum failed to pass. 

The referendum would increase taxes in Stratford to help balance the budget, the mill rate increase would be $30 dollars on a $100,000 dollar home in 2023. 

The referendum will increase taxes in Stratford to help balance the budget, the mill rate increase would be $30 dollars on a $100,000 dollar home in 2023.

