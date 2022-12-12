Biden announces $2.5 billion loan to help GM and LG make EV batteries

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Biden announces $2.5 billion loan to help GM and LG make EV batteries

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden announces $2.5 billion loan to help GM and LG make EV batteries

The Biden administration is issuing a $2.5 billion loan to help start three lithium battery manufacturing hubs. Pictured is the Ultium Cells facility in Warren, Ohio, on August 11.

 Roger Mastroianni for Ultium Cells LLC

The US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office will announce Monday that it is issuing a $2.5 billion loan to help start three lithium battery manufacturing hubs in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

The DOE loan programs office will loan the money to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of General Motors and South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solutions making batteries to power electric vehicles. General Motors has pledged to go all-electric by 2035, phasing out conventional gas and diesel-powered engines.

In a statement, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the DOE loan would "jumpstart the domestic battery cell production needed to reduce our reliance on other countries to meet increased demand."

"DOE is flooring the accelerator to build the electric vehicle supply chain here at home -- and that starts with domestic battery manufacturing led by American workers and the unions that support them," Granholm said.

Granholm is traveling to Michigan on Monday, where she'll appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and prominent lawmakers including Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

In President Joe Biden's first year in office, he set a target to have EVs make up half of all new vehicles sales in the US by 2030.

After the climate law Congress passed this summer, it's yet another sign that auto companies are racing to start onshoring electric vehicle production. In order to take advantage of a federal EV tax subsidy in the Inflation Reduction Act, electric vehicles and much of their battery components be sourced, processed and assembled in North America.

LG Energy Solutions is also set to partner with Japanese automaker Honda on a $3.5 billion joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio.

In October, Biden introduced the American Battery Materials Initiative, which the White House has called "a new effort to mobilize the entire government and securing a reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals used for power, electricity and electric vehicles." At the same time, the Administration pledged $2.8 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year to 20 manufacturing and processing companies for projects in 12 states.

DOE estimates the three Ultium Cells facilities would create over 11,000 jobs. The Warren, Ohio, Ultium facility will be represented by the United Auto Workers, after the plant voted to unionize on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena, Chris Isidore, Betsy Klein, Maegan Vazquez and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.