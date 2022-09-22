 Skip to main content
Brad Pfaff makes stop in Stevens Point, talks campaign

Brad Pfaff

Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff, left, and Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, right, at the Portage County Democratic Party Headquarters September 22, 2022.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff made a stop at the Portage County Democratic Party Headquarters Thursday as part of his campaign tour.

He was accompanied by Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

Pfaff is running for the seat being left by Ron Kind in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district, who announced he would not seek reelection in August 2021.

Pfaff spent his appearance discussing his platform for Congress, in part pledging to re-invest in manufacturing, help out farmers, and codify Roe vs. Wade into law.

"We have had 50 percent of our state's population, as a result of this US Supreme Court decision, saw their rights taken away. That is unfortunate, that is unheard of, that is beyond the pale and we have to do better than that," Pfaff said.

He will be on the ballot against Republican Derrick Van Orden in November.

