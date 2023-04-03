 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST
WISCONSIN INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

At 1055 PM, scattered thunderstorms were moving across central and
northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move
across or move into central and northeast Wisconsin into early
Wednesday morning. Some of the strongest storms will move into
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight. The
thunderstorms were moving northeast at 55 mph.

Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half
inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated
severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch or greater hail.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Brand knocks off 14-year incumbent in close race for Antigo mayor

  • Updated
  • 0
Antigo City Hall

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Terry Brand defeated incumbent Bill Brandt in a tightly-contested race for Antigo Mayor on Spring Election night Tuesday.

It was a narrow win for Brand, who collected 1,005 votes and Brandt had 962, a difference of just 43 votes. 

Brand said he wanted to bring about change from the norm and the narrative around Antigo. He will get the opportunity to do that after Brandt had been mayor for 14 years. 

Brandt, though, touted things are moving in a positive direction and spoke about multiple recent projects in Antigo as evidence leading up to Spring Election day. 

