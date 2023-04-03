Brand knocks off 14-year incumbent in close race for Antigo mayor

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Terry Brand defeated incumbent Bill Brandt in a tightly-contested race for Antigo Mayor on Spring Election night Tuesday.
It was a narrow win for Brand, who collected 1,005 votes and Brandt had 962, a difference of just 43 votes.
Brand said he wanted to bring about change from the norm and the narrative around Antigo. He will get the opportunity to do that after Brandt had been mayor for 14 years.
Brandt, though, touted things are moving in a positive direction and spoke about multiple recent projects in Antigo as evidence leading up to Spring Election day.