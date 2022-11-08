BREAKING: Ron Johnson declared winner in Senate race over Barnes by CNN

(WAOW) -- Ron Johnson (R-Sen.) claims another term in Senate, besting Mandela Barnes in the hotly contested Wisconsin Senate, according to CNN projections.
With 98% reporting Johnson holds a percentage-point lead - roughly 25,000 votes - and CNN has projected the win for Johnson.
Sen. Johnson win helps Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate. Barnes, the current lieutenant governor, was seeking to become the first Black senator from Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, a recent survey showed no clear leader, with 50% of likely voters behind Johnson and 49% backing his Democratic challenger, state Lt. Gov. Barnes.