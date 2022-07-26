County clerks deal with growing concern over election safety

(WAOW) -- Election clerks across central Wisconsin are speaking out on safety concerns ahead of the August primary.
This after officials in Dane County issued a report, saying security for workers needs to be tightened.
Area clerks say in the past few years, the pressure on election day has risen.
"In 2016, 17,18 we started gearing up for how do we make our critical election infrastructure more secure," said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.
Miner says recent changes to security measures at the courthouse have put him more at ease about the safety of his workers and equipment.
"We're not too big and a lot of people know us and know the election workers," he said.
But increasingly negative sentiment towards the election process has egged on the growing concerns in the back of his mind.
"Certainly when the question of election integrity comes up, that gets everybody's ire up," Miner said.
Lincoln County Clerk Chris Marlowe agrees.
"People seem less afraid to voice their opinion," he said.
Miner says it's even causing his team to shrink, losing some long-time poll workers and three municipal clerks.
"I have a number of them that aren't even running for election next term just because of the pressure that's being put on county clerks and municipal clerks from those outside entities," he said.
Marlowe says they plan on having heightened security during elections.
"We always have our law enforcement on alert, on election day," he said. "They're well aware of the situations."
But besides that, Miner says it's business as usual.
"All you can do is try to prove that the systems that Wisconsin and Wood County have in place work and that we do have secure elections," he said.