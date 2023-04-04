DeSantis coming to visit Rothschild for Lincoln Day Dinner on May 6

Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING... Scattered thunderstorms were now moving into central and east- central Wisconsin this evening. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move into or develop across central and northeast Wisconsin through midnight. The scattered thunderstorms were moving northeast at 60 mph. Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch hail. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH