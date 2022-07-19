Early absentee voting open in area assisted living facilities

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Arborwood Lodge Senior Living in Wisconsin Rapids opened the polls to qualified residents Monday morning.
Residents who would otherwise be unable to exercise their right to vote were assisted while filling out their ballot.
Ramona Lubeck, a Special Voting Deputy who was appointed by the city, says it's her duty to allow every qualified citizen the right to vote.
"So many have said to us, we're so glad you come here. So they need the opportunity, just like all the rest of the citizens, to have this opportunity to do their voting and speak what they think at this time." said Lubeck.
For more information and how to request an absentee vote click here.