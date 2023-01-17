Failed GOP candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico, police say

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan is expected to bring snow to the area late tonight and Thursday. The snow may taper to freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday morning. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are possible for the Thursday morning commute. The hazardous conditions could linger into the afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow in central and east-central Wisconsin is likely to occur from a couple hours after midnight into early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow across the north will occur late tonight through mid-morning Thursday. Across central and east-central Wisconsin, the snow may mix with a little freezing rain at the onset, and could transition to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone needing to travel late tonight and Thursday should closely monitor later forecasts. &&