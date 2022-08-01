Final ballot machine tests underway ahead of primary election

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Marathon County is starting their final tests of ballot machines before the primary on August 8th.
The goal is to ensure voter security and accuracy before the election day.
"We put it on there to show folks that our equipment is running accurately and their votes will count," said, Pam Brehm, Village Clerk in Weston.
This final test starts at your voting center with a sample ballot, and when it gets sent in to the county courthouse, they review it for accuracy.
"They will compare the ballots and results to make sure everything matches up. Make sure that they're able to transmit the results to the courthouse. It's a test to make sure we're all ready to go on Tuesday," said Brehm.
The tests are open to the public to see how the machines and process works.
"We just want everybody to be confident that the machines read what the ballots say and they're transmitting the results correctly so that everyone's vote is protected," said Kim Trueblood, County Clerk for Marathon County.
If the voting equipment is getting corrupted by a bad signal, weather, or something else, there's always a plan B.
"Clerks can always call in their results, they can bring in their sticks from their machines and we can read them at the courthouse. So just because they can't modem, doesn't mean we can't get the results," said Trueblood.
The candidates that advance from August 9th will move on to the ballot for the general election in November.