Gov. Evers calls special session on abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers calling a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislature over the criminal abortion ban.
The session will be held Oct. 5. Evers says he is calling the session to "create a pathway" for Wisconsinites to potentially repeal the criminal abortion ban.
"At the end of the day, Wisconsinites, and women in particular, were not only stripped of their reproductive freedom, but they currently don't have a right to enact the change they need to protect that freedom without having to get permission from the legislature," Evers said during a press conference Wednesday. "That's just wrong, and it's time for us to change that."
The last time Evers called the legislature into a special session over abortion legislation, he was calling on lawmakers to repeal the ban. Lawmakers gaveled in and out of the session without taking action.
“On the ceiling of the Governor’s Conference Room in the Capitol is a phrase I’ve often repeated over the last three years: ‘the will of the people is the law of the land.’ Well, right now in Wisconsin, when it comes to reproductive freedom, the will of the people isn’t the law of the land—but it damn well should be,” said Gov. Evers in the release.
If a direct challenge to the ban brought by Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul is unsuccessful—could ban abortion in nearly all instances except if the mothers life is in jeopardy.
Currently, Evers says there is no process by which Wisconsinite's can "reject existing state statutes," but he is proposing a constitutional amendment to change that.
“Unlike a number of other states, Wisconsin does not have any statewide initiative process that would allow electors to propose new state laws or constitutional amendments through a petition and to compel a referendum vote," according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.
The governor’s proposal would create a statewide binding referendum process through a constitutional amendment, allowing voters to file petitions with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to hold a vote on proposed state laws and constitutional amendments or to repeal current state law.
“As far as I’m concerned, the right of Wisconsinites to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without interference from politicians is a fundamental freedom that shouldn’t have to be put to a vote—it was a right for nearly 50 years, it was a right until June 23rd, and it should still be a right today,” Evers said.
For a constitutional amendment to be adopted in Wisconsin, an identical amendment proposal must pass two consecutive legislatures before it is sent to Wisconsin voters to approve the amendment in an election thereafter.