How to watch the Wisconsin US Senate Debate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The two candidates for the US Senate race in Wisconsin meet Friday evening for a debate you can see on WAOW. 

Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger and current Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes debate beginning at 7 p.m. You can view the debate on WAOW.com Friday evening as well as on our WAOW News App. 

The candidates will answer questions from a panel of media representatives from across the state. 

You can watch the Wisconsin Broadcasters Foundation US Senate Debate on WAOW 9.2 at that time. We'll also be re-airing the one-hour debate on Sunday, October 9, at noon. 

On Friday, October 14, the two candidates for Wisconsin Governor meet for a debate also airing on WAOW and it's platforms.

