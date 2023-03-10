Marathon County clerk: Test ballots mistakenly left at Wausau Kwik Trip

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – An official with the town of Day mistakenly left test ballots at a Wausau Kwik Trip, after picking them up at the Marathon County Clerk’s Office.
A person then found those ballots in a puddle and took them to the Wausau City Hall, officials said.
“I’ve spoken with the town official and all other election materials that were picked up from the Marathon County Clerk’s Office this afternoon have been accounted for,” Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood said in a statement.
She added the Clerk’s Office now has the ballots, and they will be destroyed.
New test ballots for Day will be issued, because they’re necessary for testing election equipment ahead of the April 4 election, Trueblood said.