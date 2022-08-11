Marathon County sees jump in voter turnout; Lincoln County also sees uptick

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The chaos that comes with every election was top of mind at the Marathon County courthouse Tuesday night.
Thankfully, they say everything went smooth even with the largest turnout in some time.
Marathon County reports a 35% turnout this year, jumping from 28% in August 2020.
County Clerk Kim Trueblood says their main concern - voter access - wasn't an issue as most that wanted to vote through an absentee ballot or curbside were able to do so.
"We were very blessed in Marathon County to have such a smooth election day," ," Trueblood said. "We had plenty of poll workers, people engaged in the process, and wanting to help people get to vote. It just went very well."
Marathon County will be hosting their final canvasing on Monday where they'll have their official numbers.
Lincoln County sees rise in voter turnout, too
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The mid-term partisan primaries wrapped up with several counties seeing an increase in voters compared to the last election.
Lincoln County reports a slight uptick with a 4% jump in voter turnout.
Lincoln County skewed heavily Republican with over 70% of voters choosing republican ballots compared to 27% for democrats.
County clerk Chris Marlowe says the political climate in recent years has driven more residents to vote.
"There's more people exercising their vote, and every vote counts," Marlowe said. "I think people understand that and they want to make a difference."
Statewide, turnout was the highest for a mid-term election since the 1980s.