...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST
WISCONSIN INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

At 1055 PM, scattered thunderstorms were moving across central and
northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move
across or move into central and northeast Wisconsin into early
Wednesday morning. Some of the strongest storms will move into
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight. The
thunderstorms were moving northeast at 55 mph.

Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half
inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated
severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch or greater hail.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Marshfield School District's nearly $100 million referendum fails

School District Asks Voters for $100 Million Dollar Budget

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marshfield School District's nearly $100 million referendum failed by a decent margin on Spring Election night on Tuesday.

The District received over 57% no votes in both Wood County and Marathon County

Marshfield School District needs many building repairs and upkeep along with improvements to their tech ed program, and that's only the start of a $100 million dollar list. 

Superintendent Ryan Christianson said leading up to the Spring Election that the district will take out a loan from a bond company, and pay it off over the next 20 years, making sure not to burden taxpayers. 

Also the building needed many repairs being over 50 years old and improve the technical education programs offered to students. 

