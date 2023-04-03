Marshfield School District's nearly $100 million referendum fails

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marshfield School District's nearly $100 million referendum failed by a decent margin on Spring Election night on Tuesday.
The District received over 57% no votes in both Wood County and Marathon County
Marshfield School District needs many building repairs and upkeep along with improvements to their tech ed program, and that's only the start of a $100 million dollar list.
Superintendent Ryan Christianson said leading up to the Spring Election that the district will take out a loan from a bond company, and pay it off over the next 20 years, making sure not to burden taxpayers.
Also the building needed many repairs being over 50 years old and improve the technical education programs offered to students.