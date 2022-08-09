Pfaff wins 3rd Congressional District Democratic nomination

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW/AP) - Brad Pfaff, who was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman Ron Kind, cruised to the Third District Democrat Congress nomination on Election Day Tuesday.
Kind he would not seek reelection after more than 25 years in office earlier this year.
Pfaff touted his work on behalf of Wisconsin farmers and outlined his commitment to supporting small businesses and middle-class tax cuts during his campaign.
"We need to move away from our polarized politics right now," said Pfaff at his watch party in La Crosse. "We need to get back to things that unite us as a people. We need to start investing in our people and our communities."