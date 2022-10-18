Politicians make final campaign push in central Wisconsin

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're just three weeks out from the November mid-term elections and those on the ballot are making their final rounds in central Wisconsin.
The future of social security will impact more than 25% of people in the Badger State and is a major focal point in the upcoming election.
Signed into law back in 1935, Social Security was a way to pay retired workers' wages.
Now some are calling for changes to that program.
Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Tom Tiffany both spoke about the issue today during their stops.
Recently some Republicans have called for changes to social security saying it should be reauthorized by congress every five years-- instead of being a federally entitled program.
"I support not just making Social Security solvent but strengthening Social Security by making sure that the wealthiest people in this country pay their fair share so that Social Security will be strengthened for years to come, generations to come," said Mandela Barnes, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate.
Barnes is vying for the senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson.
Barnes and Congressman Tiffany both said changes would have a major effect on the people here in central Wisconsin.
"When you're creating new programs, when you already have programs that are having difficulty being funded, we shouldn't be adding new burdens at the federal level that could jeopardize Social Security and Medicare," said Tom Tiffany, (R) 7th District Seat Candidate.
Tiffany is running against Richard Ausman next month.
As of now, if inflation stays on track and no changes are made, the Social Security trust fund could run out of funds by 2035.