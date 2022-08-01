Republican candidates for Governor meet for town hall

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- With a week until the primary election, Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor met Monday night for a town hall.
Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Tim Ramthun debated topics including abortion rights, inflation, and gun control, among others.
Each candidate said they support the Second Amendment, but spoke on various ways they said could cut down on gun violence.
"I think we have to get information out to the youth sooner and talk more about the respect for others," Ramthun said. "We're all God's children, but we don't treat each other that way."
Other candidates said the answer lies in cracking down on the law.
"They have such a disrespect for the law, and one of the first things we need to do is enforce all of the laws and allow law enforcement to crack down on these guys," Michels said. "I believe law enforcement knows who the bad guys are."
Kleefisch said addressing gun violence starts with a change in leadership.
"We today do not have leaders who are willing to stand up to these bad guys," she said. "As your governor, I will ensure that we take away discretion from the bad district attorneys and the bad judges who just let the bad guys back on the streets as you mentioned. We're going to have to tie their hands by doing both bail and sentencing reform."
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.