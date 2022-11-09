Residents react to road referendums

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Multiple road referendums were on the ballot in the City of Stevens Point Tuesday.
After the referendums were approved, local businesses weighed in.
Kevin Flatoff, the owner of Flatoff Gold Key Motors, said, "With me explaining to the voters, that helped getting the rail spur passed, but I'm certain that the city didn't educate the voters enough on the rail spur."
While Flatoff is excited about the new referendums, not all residents share his enthusiasm.
"When I saw it, one of the reasons why I voted no was because I thought maybe it was too much money when adding all of them up," resident Craig Woyak said.
Woyak said that he probably would have voted yes if there had not been as many referendums at once. The city has not yet said when construction will begin, but it will likely not be until Spring.