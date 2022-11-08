Tiffany wins re-election bid for 7th Congressional District seat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tom Tiffany (R) has won his re-election bid for the 7th District Congressional seat, according to the Associated Press.
At the time it was called, Tiffany has claimed 62% of the vote compared to 38% for challenger Richard Ausman.
Tom Tiffany, (R) 7th District Seat Candidate, Tiffany represents much of north-western Wisconsin.
Before his election to Congress, Tiffany served in the Wisconsin Senate, and prior to that the Assembly. And before his political career, Tiffany owned operated Wilderness Cruises and worked as a dam tender for 25 years.
Tiffany defeated Tricia Zunker in 2020 for the 7th Congressional district seat.