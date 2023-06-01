 Skip to main content
...Scattered strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern
Lincoln and Marathon Counties through 245 PM CDT...

At 208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong
thunderstorms from Pine River and Hamburg southwest to near Wausau
to Little Chicago to Marathon City. The thunderstorms were moving
southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail and locally heavy
rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

The thunderstorms will move across the following locations...Wausau,
Moon, Little Chicago, Schofield, Hamburg, Nutterville, Poniatowski,
Rib Falls, Sunset, Camp Phillips Scout Camp and Marathon City.

Boaters and campers should seek safe shelter if storms approach your
area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Trump and DeSantis escalate feud in dueling campaign events

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis escalated their ongoing feud at dueling campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire amid DeSantis’ first campaign swing as a declared 2024 candidate.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday escalated their ongoing feud at dueling campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire amid DeSantis’ first campaign swing as a declared 2024 candidate.

Trump pushed back on DeSantis’ claim that it would require two presidential terms to carry out an effective and lasting conservative agenda as the Florida governor tried to seize on the potential vulnerability that Trump could only serve one term if reelected.

“When he says eight years, every time I hear it I wince because I say, if it takes eight years to turn this around, then you don’t want him. You don’t want him as your president,” Trump said at a campaign event in Urbandale, Iowa.

“You don’t need eight years, you need six months,” Trump said. “Who the hell wants to wait eight years?”

When a reporter in New Hampshire then asked DeSantis about Trump arguing he could accomplish his priorities in six months, the Florida governor quipped, “Why didn’t he do it his first four years?”

At a campaign stop in Rochester, New Hampshire, DeSantis argued if a president only served one term, “Everything would get reversed, the bureaucrats would wait you out.”

In another veiled shot at DeSantis, Trump on Thursday made a point to tell the crowd gathered that he would take a few questions from attendees.

“When we’re finished, we’ll take a couple of questions, and we’ll do that because I see these politicians they all don’t want to take questions, you know. They walk in, they make, they read a speech, see here’s my speech that I’m supposed to be reading,” Trump said as he held up a paper copy of his remarks.

Trump’s comments came after DeSantis lashed out at a reporter from The Associated Press who asked him why he wasn’t taking questions from voters.

“They’re coming up to me talking to me, what are you talking about? I’m out here… with people, are you blind?” DeSantis said at the event on Thursday in New Hampshire as he took photos with voters.

DeSantis hasn’t been taking questions from the podium from attendees at his campaign events since he kicked off his campaigning this week.

As Trump held back-to-back campaign events in Iowa on Thursday, buses and billboards from the DeSantis-aligned super political action committee Never Back Down were in the parking lot at at least two of his events. At one Trump event a member of the super PAC was handing out fliers to attendees criticizing Trump for suggesting the six-week abortion ban DeSantis signed into law in Florida was “too harsh.”

