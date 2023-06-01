Trump and DeSantis escalate feud in dueling campaign events

Weather Alert

...Scattered strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lincoln and Marathon Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 208 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms from Pine River and Hamburg southwest to near Wausau to Little Chicago to Marathon City. The thunderstorms were moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail and locally heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. The thunderstorms will move across the following locations...Wausau, Moon, Little Chicago, Schofield, Hamburg, Nutterville, Poniatowski, Rib Falls, Sunset, Camp Phillips Scout Camp and Marathon City. Boaters and campers should seek safe shelter if storms approach your area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH