Van Orden claims Third Congressional District victory

(WAOW) -- Republican Derrick Van Orden has edged out Democrat Brad Pfaff to Derrick win election to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, said he wanted to improve and reduce the costs of healthcare, advocate for veterans and law enforcement and enhance border security.
He previously lost to Ron Kind in 2020.
Pfaff said he wanted to address the struggles associated with rising costs, support farmers and agriculture, and protect abortion rights.