Voting deadlines, reminders ahead of August primary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin primary election is a little more than three weeks away, and officials have important reminders.
People have until midnight tonight, July 20, to register to vote online or by mail.
If you miss the deadline, you can register in person at your city clerk's office or on the day of the election at the polls.
Officials also have reminders on what voters need so they can register.
"They will need both a photo ID as well as a proof of residence," said Kaitlyn Bernarde, Wausau city clerk. "That's some legal document that ties them to their physical address."
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 4, with Wausau offering in-person absentee voting 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 26-29 and Aug. 1 and 2, and from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2-5.
Wisconsinites can register to vote and request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.org.
The primary election is Aug. 9.