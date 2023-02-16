Voting resources ahead of the spring primary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The spring primary is just around the corner, and there are a few things voters need to keep in mind.
Tuesday's primary is a nonpartisan election, meaning candidates will not have Democrat or Republican next to their name. A primary election reduces the number of candidates to the top two for the spring election.
Ballots across central Wisconsin will include the State Supreme Court race and local races for the town, village and city boards.
The nonpartisan national nonprofit, The League of Women Voters, encourages everyone to vote this primary and even created the website VOTE 411 for voters to learn more about upcoming elections and prospective candidates. The website offers personalized features to voters, including a look at the voter's sample ballot, and how to register and check the voter's status.
"The voters' guide has a feature called to "Meet the candidates'" Petra Pietrzak a member, of the League of Women Voters of the Northwoods, said. "Information that has been provided by the candidates and responses to specific questions posed to the candidate can be viewed."
Pietrzak said resources like these can help voters choose a candidate they want to support.
"Our democracy is in peril in various ways," Pietrzak said. "It's important that we all, especially younger generations, start paying attention (and) make the effort to become informed so we can make good decisions."
The last day voters can pre-register is Friday, February 16 at 5 p.m., with their municipal clerk. If a voter is not registered by the deadline, they can register in person on Election Day.