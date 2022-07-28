What can you do if you vote for a candidate who drops out?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Early voting for the August Primary Election is already underway. But, over the past few days some candidates have dropped out of the race. This leaves voters wondering what happens with their ballot?
Over the past 72 hours two candidates, Democrats Tom Nelson, and Alex Lasry have both dropped out of the Senate Primary Race.
But, for people who took advantage of early voting, there is time to adjust your ballot.
Marathon County Clerk, Kim Trueblood says the process is simple. If you which to switch your vote, she suggests contacting your local county or city clerk and request to cancel your initial ballot.
"Either ask for them to send you a new one, or we're in the period right now where you can actually vote absentee in person with your clerk."
Each voter can adjust their ballot up to three times. There is no deadline to adjust your vote, the option is available until polls close on August 9th.