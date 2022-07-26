 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What we know about former Kronenwetter Village Administrator's severance agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
Kronenwetter Village Hall
Picture courtesy of WSAU Radio

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- There are still unanswered questions regarding the status of former Kronenwetter Village Administrator Richard Downey.

The Village Board of Trustees voted to rescind Downey's severance package in a decision at a meeting Monday night.

The package had been approved by the board July 19.

The reason why Downey was placed on leave has not been made public.

Earlier this month, WSAU Radio reported Downey was placed on administrative leave, and Duane Gau would perform the role of Interim Village Administrator.

Now, News 9 is working to confirm with multiple sources whether Downey was placed on paid leave at all.

Downey and the Village attorney have not been able to provide any comment.

Stick with News 9 as we continue to follow this story and the impact on taxpayers.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 