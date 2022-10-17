Wisconsin Rapids gears up for Election Day

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- In just a matter of weeks, voters all across the country will head to the polls to make their voices heard, and one city in Central Wisconsin shared how it's getting ready.
The city of Wisconsin Rapids is gearing up to count ballots for the November general election and - after questions have been raised in recent years about the legitimacy of elections - city officials say that their vote counters are a well-oiled machine. City officials also said they take election security very seriously.
"Everyone wants to make sure that the work that's being done that day doesn't come into question and that personally reflects upon them," mayor Shane Blaser said.
Blaser went on to say that matching the number of ballots with the number of votes and limiting clerical errors as much as possible are his top priorities, and that he welcomes anyone who is interested to work the polls.