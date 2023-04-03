Wiza wins re-election Stevens Point mayor race

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) — Incumbent Stevens Point Mayor, Mike Wiza, has won re-election.
Wiza defeated Meleesa Johnson, who is the current City Council President, handily, receiving 58% of the votes on Spring Election night.
Leading up to the Spring Election, Wiza reiterated that his track record of bringing new business to the city and increasing diversity made him the best fit for the job, Johnson also making her case for why she should be the city's next mayor.
Johnson said, "I am an experienced collaborator at the local, regional, state, and federal level. To get jobs done to protect human health and the environment, and advance good policy."