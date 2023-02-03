Pond Hockey Scores for Veterans

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Pond hockey is a popular pastime in the Northwoods, and now, it's coming to the shores of Lake Minocqua.
What started as an idea from a couple of friends has not become reality, with the American Pond Hockey Tournament kicking off Friday.
Will Jeffery, the founder of American Pond Hockey, said, “Some friends and I played a few different of these outdoor tournaments, and it’s always the best weekend of the year, but every time we go, no fail the conversation goes to ‘wouldn’t Minocqua be a sweet spot for something like this?”
Jeffery saying that 20 teams are competing, some from as far as Virginia and Florida. And it's all for a good cause, the proceeds will go to the honor flight to help area veterans.
Jeffery said, “And the people who risk and give their lives to maintain our freedom, that allow us to literally drink beer and play hockey out on a lake, that’s pretty special." Thanking those who served, one goal at a time.