Pool installers work in scorching heat while trying to "find whatever shade we can"

VESPER, Wis. (WAOW) - Sweltering days with sizzling temperatures make for a good day to take a dip in the pool. Those who install or work on pools don't get that luxury.
With the heat index climbing into triple digits Thursday, working outside can be rough, but it's all in a day's work for Ethan Dobizl and crew.
"These style of pools are our bread and butter - things that we do every day," he explained.
"Especially when we get to the end of the process and we're putting water in that pool - typically the stuff we're adding is about 50 degrees - and it's real tempting and almost killer that we can't even get in to cool off ourselves."
While working in blistering heat may be part of the job, it doesn't mean it's something they enjoy.
"We always got a cooler with us - always drinking plenty of water - typically we try to find whatever shade we can - it's just a shame that nobody's ever installing pools in the shade."