Pools in Central Wisconsin are Open

MERRILL, Wis. -- (WAOW) "This year luckily we're in great shape." said Dan Wendorf Parks & Rec. Director for city of Merrill
Those are words that some central Wisconsin pools didn't think they would be saying after the last several years.
Pandemics, lifeguard shortages, and more have hindered operations at many public pools.
Pools are working with local school systems to help kids get certified.
More money, free certification, and gym class credits are just a few of the perks being offered to young lifeguards.
Pools have begun using older more experienced lifeguards to train younger less experienced lifeguards for the high intensity moments the job brings.
"We want as many people as possible to come not only from our community to come here and enjoy this beautiful facility." said Wendorf.
The pools are open so dive on in the water is fine.