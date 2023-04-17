 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Popular eatery Southpoint Restaurant is back open

  • Updated
  • 0
SOUTH POINT
Veonna King

Although the restaurant has a new owner, longtime customers said they were just happy the restaurant was back up and running.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The popular Stevens Point eatery Southpoint Restaurant re-opened Monday morning. 

New owner Trevor Plaski says, he is happier than ever with the turnout.

"The pressure was on, because you know when opening a restaurant that has been going since 1954, it's a lot of pressure," Plaski said. 

Although the restaurant has a new owner, longtime customers said they were just happy it was back up and running.

For more information on the hours and menu, check out the Southpoint Restaurant Facebook Page