Popular eatery Southpoint Restaurant is back open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The popular Stevens Point eatery Southpoint Restaurant re-opened Monday morning.
New owner Trevor Plaski says, he is happier than ever with the turnout.
"The pressure was on, because you know when opening a restaurant that has been going since 1954, it's a lot of pressure," Plaski said.
Although the restaurant has a new owner, longtime customers said they were just happy it was back up and running.
