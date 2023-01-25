Popular Hiller's Radar Run canceled due to 'areas of concern' on West Bay

ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - Safety concerns due to depth of ice has caused the Hiller's Radar Run to be canceled.
The West Bay Radar Racers announced the cancellation of the 2023 Hiller’s Radar Run slated for Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
The event is a popular winter snowmobile race event where racers and fans share the tracks and there is winter gear for sale, as well as food and entertainment.
The team that works the ice and gets it ready for the event were hoping to start building the ice on Little St. Germain last week. According to a press release, the team found several areas of concern throughout West Bay.
The warmer weather and rain caused ice issues in the West Bay and the foot of snow that followed didn't allow for safely get prep equipment out to remove snow and pack down the poor ice.
The press release also stated:
"The mix of our winter weather between the rain and the warmer temperatures, compiled with last Thursday’s large dumping of snow, was a perfect storm for creating unsafe conditions on West Bay.
Safety is always our biggest priority and the depth of the ice, as well as the condition of the ice this year has not built up to be able to sustain the amount of weight that our event puts out on West Bay. There is no way for us to fix the ice and also no alternative way for us to scale back or move our event to an alternate location. This is never the outcome we anticipate and it’s a decision that is devastating to our entire Hiller’s Radar Run Committee.
We are also disappointed that by canceling our event we will not be able to donate our proceeds to the organizations that benefit greatly from our event, including the Pink Ribbon Riders, the St. Germain Volunteer Fire Department and the Plum Lake EMS.
Our monetary sponsors are also important to us and we are grateful for the support they give our event year after year. We would like to make the cancellation of our event still a win-win for our community. We have proposed to our sponsors that the West Bay Radar Racers either refund their monies in full for 2023 or to have their sponsorship fee donated to the above three organizations on their behalf via the West Bay Radar Racers."
For those who signed up for the bikini run, a special event is still being held on Feb. 4 at the St. Germain Community Center to recognize fundraising efforts. Follow the St. Germain Radar Run on Facebook for updates and details.