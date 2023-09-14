Popular medicines for allergies and cold don't work; what is the public saying?

WISCONSIN, Wis.(WAOW) — Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form.
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in products like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Sudafed PE and Vicks Sinex.
The decision comes after unanimous on vote during FDA committee meeting on September 12, 2023.
The ingredient is safe but it wont offer people relief for people.
"The phenylephrine's not gonna do anything bad to you other than race your heart but its just not effective for the congestion so if a person wants decongestion will have to be behind the counter or use a nasal spray," said Young's Drug store pharmacy manger, Brain Stiber.
One local area women from Arkdale WI states she used Sudafed PE just two days ago and her symptom's remain the same.
"I went into the Sudafed and a couple of other pills and I went through a whole box of Sudafed and didn't do one darn thing," said WAOW viewer, Pat.
Their has not been any updates if the FDA will decide to take the product off the shelves.